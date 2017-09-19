Businesses, churches, organizations and others can sign up, now through September 25, to hand out candy or other treats at the 22nd Annual Downtown Trick or Treat in Maryville. The event is from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, October 30. The cost is $5 and may be dropped by the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street or mailed to PO Box 373. For participants outside the downtown area, there are a limited number of spaces available around the square. For more information, contact Kathy Rice at 660.562.4747 or 660.582.1742.