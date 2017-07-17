The Burlington Jct. City Council voiced the need for a city clerk during its regular meeting July 10.

A city clerk takes minutes during the city council meetings. Those interested may pick up an application at the city hall.

The council approved contracting the city’s propane through MFA, Maryville. The city contracts 1,000 gallons. It has a $214.76 credit, making the contract total $1,216.39.

Two donations were accepted during the meeting. The Burlington Jct. Baseball Association donated $150 and Lee and Elaine Larabee donated $250 for use in the city parks.

Citizens in the area have been concerned about discolored water coming from their home faucets. City maintenance personnel flushed the hydrants and that resolved the issue.

Maintenance has also been patching potholes, mowing and getting ready to switch over the maintenance to Alliance, which will take over the department on Monday, July 17. Alliance will deliver a truck for city use on July 13 and has set up a computer for employees to utilize.

Alliance employees will be present at every city council meeting. They will also give the mayor and councilmen a weekly report.

Any maintenance correspondence may be turned into city hall, the mayor, councilmen or Alliance employees.