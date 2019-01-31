A Burlington Jct. man has been charged with the murder of his elderly father.

Lawrence Wayne Davison, 64, faces a Class A Felony Murder in the 2nd Degree charge following an incident that occurred on January 23 in the home where they resided together in Burlington Jct.

According to court documents filed by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, the defendant stated “he was arguing with his father and his father fell on the floor (and) he hit him three to four times in the face and chest.”

Court documents also state the defendant “left his father on the floor” but did not call 9-1-1 for medical help until two days later on January 25.

Davison was originally charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree and Abuse of the Elderly; however, his father died on January 29 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice then amended the original charges to murder.

An autopsy performed stated the cause of death was related to the trauma to the head.

Davison was arraigned on January 29 where bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Douglas Thomson. He will be back in court on February 5 for a counsel status hearing.