Approximately 100 people, including more than two dozen motorcyclists, attended First Christian Church in Burlington Jct. on September 10 for a biker Sunday. The congregation invited members of the local Christian Motorcycle Association Chapters (CMA) to come. CMA area representatives David and Kim Sampson, Trenton, shared their testimony. A collection was taken for the CMA ministry which funds the Jesus Film Project, the donation of motorcycles and other modes of transportation to pastors in foreign countries and supports the Open Doors ministry that distributes Bibles around the world. The congregation held a potluck dinner afterward for those in attendance and CMA members blessed the bikes of congregation members.

Maryville CMA Chapter President Nate Rice and Tarkio CMA Chapter President David Fruechtenicht gave a brief account of what the local chapters have been doing in the area. The Maryville chapter meets the third Monday of each month at 7 pm, at Pizza Hut. The Tarkio chapter meets the second Saturday of each month at 7 pm, at Farmers Saving Bank. Those interested in joining may contact Rice at 816.344.9794 or Fruechtenicht at 660.623.9186.