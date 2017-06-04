Members of the Burlington Jct. City Council discussed contracting the maintenance department staff instead of hiring their own personnel during their regular meeting May 30.

Bart Downing, division manager with Alliance Water Resources, Columbia, and Chris Gutschow, director of business development, People Services, Omaha, NE, presented their companies’ service plans to the council.

Mayor Justin Plymell stated he believed that contracting out the city’s maintenance labor would help the city get more return for its money. He stated that after running the numbers, the city would spend the same amount or less than it is currently spending on maintenance staff salaries, benefits, supplies and equipment upkeep.

Over the course of the past several months, Plymell noted there were several inconsistencies pertaining to the water plant and treatment, causing the city to be fined by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Water inconsistencies have resulted in the rural water district pulling out of its contract with the city, no longer buying the city’s water. The city has also had to purchase water from rural water due to its water plant not functioning properly. Plymell noted the hardship of paying the $80,000 water plant payment when the city is not receiving water revenue.

The contracted companies would work to fix the water plant issues, reinstating the contract with rural water and increasing the city’s revenue. At full water-selling capacity, the city could potentially make $250,000. Currently, the city does not have the funds, the labor or the resources to fix the plant in a timely manner.

The contracted companies can purchase supplies in bulk, resulting in bigger savings for the city. Both companies offer the same services and amenities including vehicles for employees to drive, equipment repairs, pothole patching, street maintenance, water plant and treatment upkeep and maintenance, tools and more.

They would provide all employee salaries, benefits, training, a liaison to DNR, internet with server backup, wastewater testing, smoke testing and all general maintenance. They also provide a $5 million liability insurance policy. Each company would assign two employees to be stationed in Burlington Jct. The employees could be pulled to a neighboring town to help with an issue if needed.

All services mentioned, and more, are provided at a set annual rate to the city, a number that Plymell said was the same or less than the city currently spends and would include many more resources. Currently, he estimated the city will spend approximately $60,000 this year on maintenance.

Current maintenance staff would be able to apply with the contracted company. There are no guarantees that they would be hired, but they would be given interviews.

The city councilmen refused to entertain a motion during the meeting, requesting that the councilman who was absent be in attendance for voting.

In other business, several citizens addressed the council with concerns about potholes. Last year, the city resurfaced one fourth of the city streets. Plymell stated that this year’s street maintenance budget has $9,000. Mid-America estimated that the next phase of the re-surfacing project would cost $70,000. Because the street tax increase was not passed this year, street repair will be minimal.

The city has received a load of asphalt and will begin pothole patching this week. Plymell also noted that if the city contracted its labor, it would be able to purchase more asphalt at a lower price and would be able to spread the city’s money farther, repairing more streets.

Denise Giesken would like to build seven RV parking sites on her properties along first street. There are no city ordinances against building an RV park. She will look into sewer, dump station, water and electrical guidelines.

Town and Country Days will be July 28, 29 and 30.

There has been an individual who has been chopping trees in the city park as well as several trees along the creek with an ax. Citizens are asked to report suspicious activity to the council or the mayor.

Ed and Kim Jackson volunteered their time to sand and work on the park equipment.

Jayden Price, fourth grader, will be providing a lemonade stand at the Gazebo June 24. All proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.