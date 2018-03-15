Burlington Jct. City Council members discussed changes to the derelict vehicle policy during their regular meeting March 12.

Mayor Justin Plymell had received some citizen complaints about derelict vehicles around town that were not being moved or fixed. Council reviewed the policy and did not agree with the wording. They discussed various changes; a new ordinance reflecting the changes will be approved at the next council meeting.

Currently, the policy states that any vehicle that does not have valid license plates is considered derelict. The new policy will omit that; city staff will work with the city attorney to reword the definition of a derelict vehicle. Once adopted, the new policy would give owners two days to remove a derelict vehicle from Main Street and other city property, seven days to remove it from side streets and 30 days to remove it from private property.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of the Osthoff property located on Fifth Street for $417.19, the amount owed in back taxes.

A resolution for the scope of work to be done on the city’s lagoon was approved and signed. The document will now go to the state Department of Natural Resources to begin the next phase of the project.

Plymell gave an update on the budget, stating it looked on track.

He also reported that the baseball association committee had issues with the layout for the new ball park. They believe rotating the field would not allow enough space between the cook shack and the buried utility lines. They are redesigning the layout.

Local Alliance Manager Dennis Chitwood updated the council on water, sewer and maintenance activities for the month. The previously approved two-inch line size water meter was delivered and will be installed at the water treatment plant.

Chitwood created a list of the top 25 critical water pits. These are pits that need to be re-done due to not having a shut-off option or being located in a residence basement. Johanson Construction, Rulo, NE, will also be on site this month to dig the three water meter pits that were approved in December. Council approved Chitwood to schedule three more water pits to be replaced. Each meter pit costs approximately $800 to $900.

Net water loss for the month was 21 percent. Staff has looked, but has not located any leaks. Alliance will provide leak detection equipment for staff to use.

Professional Wastewater Services was called in to jet three blocks of sewer main. Fiber line had been laid in close proximity to the main, causing the service line to break off of the main.

Two loads of gravel were purchased from Farmers Supply and used to fill potholes along North Ballard and Manning streets.

The safety meeting for maintenance was on blood-borne pathogens and CPR.

The lagoon bacteriological samples were all safe, however, the suspended solid sample was higher than the permitted limit. Additional samples will be taken until levels are back in compliance.

Chitwood reported to the council that the cost of replacing all of the missing street signs in town from Econo Signs would be $1,568. Staff moved signs around this month, making sure all intersections along Main Street have signage to aid emergency vehicles in finding residences.

City council members and the mayor were invited to the Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Nodaway County’s board meeting at 7 pm, March 19 at 120 East Third Street, Maryville, to discuss the contract for purchasing water. The city has not received any payments yet from rural water.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the April 3 election will be held at the city hall instead of the community building.