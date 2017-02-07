Burdette Bond, 73, Graham, died Friday, February 3, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Wednesday, February 8, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Thursday, February 9 at the Bethany Rural Christian Church, Barnard, with burial in Groves Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials may be made to the Groves Cemetery, the Maitland-Graham American Legion Post 256, the Bethany Church, SSM Hospice or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramdanfeltfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.