American Legion posts throughout the county held Memorial Day services over the weekend in several area cemeteries. On May 28, Post 464 traveled to 14 cemeteries conducting a brief program at each to honor soldiers who have died.

Post 100 held its annual program at the legion home on May 29. Sergeant First Class Dustin Wells, a South Nodaway graduate, was the featured speaker during the ceremony. Wells spoke of the patriot’s heart. During the program, Tilena Conover, accompanied by Anita Dew, provided musical entertainment including the songs of each service branch. Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, representing the legion auxiliary, presented the memorial wreaths. Joyce Stark and Bill Hall recognized the 28 veterans in the county who had died since the Veterans Day ceremony last November. “Taps” was played after the 21-gun salute.

