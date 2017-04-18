Breaking Chains Spring Music Festival will be from noon to midnight, Saturday, April 22 at the Calvary Chapel, 24770 Interlude Road, Maryville.

By order of performance, the musical lineup includes Crossing Fire, Calvary Chapel Bible College Band, Theody, Jayme Green Band, JC Dirks, We are Vessel, Adelaide, High Road, guest speaker Author Logan Merrick, Aaron Ray, Tiffany Sinko, Shonlock and Manic Drive.

Food will be available at the festival from Pizza Ranch, Grill Sergeants BBQ, Sonrisers Kettlecorn and the ministry will have a pop and water stand. A playground area is available for children. For more information, call 660.562.0001.