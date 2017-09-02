The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on August 16 to handle the following school district business:

At the tax rate hearing, Superintendent Shannon Nolte proposed $3.6429 per $100 assessed valuation for the incidental fund and 53.5¢ per $100 for the debt service fund for a total of $4.1779. This was later approved in open session.

The crows nest renovation will soon be complete. Edge Construction of Burlington Jct. is doing the construction. The renovation includes replacing all water damaged areas in the floors and walls, expanding the top level to be the same size as the first two levels, installing a new ladder to go from the second to third floor and splitting the third level into three rooms that will be available to opposing coaches and film/media members.

Playground improvements are underway and will continue throughout the school year. Other maintenance and building projects include changing to LED bulbs, which will take advantage of a United Electric rebate offer, and an enhancement grant that will be used to finish greenhouse improvements completed by Coenen Electric.

In closed session, various class and organization sponsorships were approved along with the hiring of Bailey Schmidt as junior high basketball cheerleading coach.

Discussions have begun about the WN gifted program and the viability of continuing that program.

WN’s current Comprehensive School Improvement Plan will be revised and Nolte wants the board to review the goals to determine if changes or updates should be made.

WN staff will be required to complete training modules on the Safe Schools Portal. This is required by state statute and insurance guidelines.

Teachers will be required to participate in a minimum number of training hours to receive technology devices in their rooms. Kawasaki is making a donation to WN again this year for classroom technology needs.

Nolte is meeting with the BJ baseball organization committee, which will present information on baseball field improvements to the board at the September meeting.

The school is arranging to purchase concussion insurance for all student athletes in grades seven through 12.

The tuition rate for the 2017-18 school year was set at $9,988.

Approval was given to purchase a John Deere Gator from AgriVision Equipment Group in Clarinda, IA, for up to $2,500 upon inspection by the administration.