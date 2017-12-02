The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and two closed sessions on November 15 to handle the following school district business:

After the second closed session of the evening, the board approved the 2018-19 football cooperative sports agreement with North Nodaway with recommendations to the Cooperative Sports Advisory Committee as noted by Superintendent Shannon Nolte. Cross country and track for the 2018-19 school year will be approved at a later date.

The board member positions of Billy Koch, Ron Hagey and Bryan Beason will be open in the April 3, 2018, election. Filing for candidates begins at 8 am, Tuesday, December 12 and continues through 5 pm, Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at the superintendent’s office. The office will not be open during the holiday break from December 21 to January 2, 2018.

Nolte discussed the situation with the state board of education and the special meeting called for November 21. He plans to attend the December state BOE meeting.

“We discussed that several media outlets speculate that this could be a meeting where they take action to remove the commissioner of education,” Nolte said. “We discussed our concern from administration that the political process and state board process were getting intermingled. I also shared that most NW superintendents have sent a letter to the state board and legislators that we support Commissioner Vandeven and are concerned about the potential action.”

A transfer of $25,000 was made from the incidental fund to the capital project fund. All bills as presented were approved to be paid. Amendments to the 2017-18 budget were approved.

The first reading of seven board policies and regulations was made.

The 2017 APR results were reviewed by Nolte.

In the first closed session of the evening, the board approved Brandon Phipps as assistant athletic director and Liz Schieber as math contest sponsor for the 2017-18 school year. Nolte’s recommendation to pay Tayne Fast $625 and Alan Calfee $300 for assistant athletic director duties was approved.

Cara Davis was hired as a special education teacher for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year. Davis was already employed as a certificated paraprofessional and was moved to special education teacher due to there being more than 40 cases at WN.