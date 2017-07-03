The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on June 21 to handle the following school district business:

A resolution was passed authorizing and directing the issuance and delivery of $675,000 general obligation bonds, series 2017. Bruce Johnson, LJ Hart and Company, St. Louis, said that North Nodaway received more than 80 percent approval of the bond issue on the April 4 ballot. The board also approved an agreement for municipal underwriting services with LJ Hart.

The bonds were sold at a 1.69 percent average rate. The district will receive $650,000 on July 16. Projects have already been started utilizing the projected funds. The bonds have a three-year call feature which will allow the district to prepay, if so desired, on March 1, 2020.

Meal prices were raised by 10¢ for lunches and 5¢ for breakfast. The district is required to make movement toward the set price of $2.86 per lunch established by the USDA for free and reduced price meals. Breakfast will be $1.45 for students; adults will be $1.75. Lunch prices for the elementary will be $2.50 and middle school and high school will be $2.70. Adults will be $3.20 and the chef salad price will go up to $3.20. Reduced meals remain at 30¢ for breakfast and 40¢ for lunch. Costs for extras remain at the 2016-17 prices.

In the transportation report, Superintendent James Simmelink said he is estimating the district will receive $29,000 in funding and will travel 63,500 miles on bus routes.

Tiffany Whipple was named board secretary and treasurer for the 2017-18 year.

In the Missouri School Board Association report, concern was voiced about potential cuts to Medicaid for public schools. This would undermine the ability of public schools to provide services for disabled students.

The board will meet at 5 pm, Thursday, June 29 to close out the 2016-17 budget and review the 2017-18 draft budget. Changes will be made to the 2017-18 budget in September.