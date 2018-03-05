The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed session on February 26 to take care of the following school district business:

Ashley Proffitt and Tana Wymer, co-teachers at the elementary, explained the co-teaching model that the school is in the third year of implementing.

The school has been designated a focus school by DESE and is using the model to raise student test scores. By using co-teaching, elementary students receive more individualized instruction and more help in reading and math. The current fourth grade class has experienced co-teaching from kindergarten. They recently tested at 100 percent proficient or better in reading.

The elementary has seen three years, including this one, of continued improvement. Principal Ashley Marriott is hoping this will remove the school from the focus school category.

After discussion, the board approved the additional expense of using the co-teaching model. Superintendent James Simmelink said that the district employs two additional teachers.

Senior Cole Bird addressed the board about a church mission trip to Manta, Ecuador, that he is taking from March 24 to April 3. The board approved his attendance requirement so that Bird can attend the senior trip in May.

Erin Greeley was approved as a substitute teacher.

Conrad and Higgins LLC was the only company to bid on the auditing services for the district. The three-year bid of $5,850 for 2018, $5,950 for 2019 and $6,050 for 2020 was approved.

The following four board policies were approved: at-risk students; promotion, acceleration and retention of students; student guidance and counseling; and suicide awareness and prevention.

Beginning in 2021, DESE plans to solicit information from districts about their experiences with youth suicide awareness and prevention. The plan is to do this every three years.

In closed session, the board accepted the resignation of math teacher Salena Condray.

Also hired during the session for the 2018-19 school year are Gannon Albrecht, science teacher and student council sponsor, and Michael Trautz, high school math teacher and assistant boys basketball coach.

Skyler Zimmerman was employed as the spring 2018 high school boys track coach.