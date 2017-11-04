The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on October 18 to handle the following school district business:

Board policies adopted include the following: BBBA on board member qualifications, DGA on authorized signatures, DJF on purchasing, EHB on technology usage, FED on selection of a construction manager at risk and FEE on selection of a design build construction.

Policy EHBC on data governance and security was tabled.

The 2018 senior class trip was approved for being on a Sunday through Wednesday.

The substitute teacher list was approved with the addition of Cynthia Martin.

In closed session, legal matters, personnel and students were discussed. The executive or closed session minutes of September 20 were approved.