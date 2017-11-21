The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education approved a sports co-op and conducted the following business during its regular meeting November 15:

The school board approved the co-op agreement with South Holt for junior high and high school football and track for two years with a contingency. They want South Holt to consider a co-op for junior high girls basketball and volleyball due to low numbers at Nodaway-Holt. If South Holt does not agree to the terms, the district may look elsewhere for co-op partners.

The board positions for Bob Saxton and Kenny Shewey are up for election in April 2018. All interested candidates may file from Tuesday, December 12 to Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

The school board has decided to add a student showcase to their monthly meetings. This month, teacher Nick White addressed the board and gave them an overview of his entrepreneur class, in which students are going through each step needed to start their own business.

Lori Leeper gave the board an overview of the Title I Reading program. She shared some websites the district has been using to help students learn comprehension, fluency and other reading skills.

The homeless, migrant, ELL and at-risk programs were evaluated and approved.

Superintendent Jeff Blackford informed the board that there is a campaign to try to remove Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven from office. The projected replacement is an advocate for charter schools, which he feels makes the issue a concern.

It was approved to donate $250 to the Maryville Adult Education and Literacy program. This is the same amount the school donates every year.

The board approved to distribute a request for proposals for bus company bids.

The facility planning committee met and prioritized the 21 district improvement projects that they previously brainstormed. Some of the projects include remodeling the high school kitchen and bathrooms, a new boiler, updating the air conditioner in the old high school, updates to the elementary roof and new bathrooms, all in the tier one plan.

Tier two ideas include updating the high school electrical system, a stage/auditorium and others. Items placed in the third tier include remodeling the concession stand, asphalt parking lots, a new track and field facility and other items.

The next step involves hiring a designer to give them estimates on the projects, which would allow them to further prioritize.

Elementary Principal Rita Carroll informed the board there was one new student to the district. She also stated the elementary saw a 98 percent attendance rate for parent teacher conferences. Eddie Eagle will be coming to the school to discuss gun safety with the students.

The board approved a policy officially moving the school board meetings to 6 pm on the third Wednesday of the month.

However, due to an early-out school day, the December meeting will be at 6 pm, Monday, December 18.