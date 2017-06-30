The Maryville R-II School Board conducted the following business during its regular meeting June 21:

The final balance for all funds in the district budget was $10,020,411 and the final balance for activity accounts was $560,574.

Northwest Audio, Maryville, was awarded the $100,305 bid for new surveillance cameras throughout all of the district buildings.

Hy-Vee, Maryville, was awarded the fuel bid for all district-owned vehicles.

Gray Oil and Gas, Maryville, was awarded the diesel fuel contract for the bus fleet.

All salary increases were approved for employees moving along the pay scale according to the salary schedule. It was also approved to add $200 to the base salary, bringing it up to $32,900. All salary increases will impact the district budget by $182,000.

The increase in health insurance premiums will cost the district $58,000 more in the upcoming year.

The district will increase its internet connection from 130MB to 250MB for the upcoming school year at no additional cost.

The following changes to the student handbook were approved. For high school, registration fees were reduced from $30 to $25, OSS coursework will be made up at 60 percent credit, attendance is required for three periods to participate in activities and students missing nine days or more in a semester will not be allowed to attend prom.

The middle school registration fees were reduced from $15 to $10 and the grading scale will no longer have A+; it will end at A.

Activities Director Mat Beu gave a sports update. The boys track team placed third at state, the highest score in school history. The girls soccer team was district champs with Kaylee Spire, Abby Greeley, Madison Holtman and Lydia Mitchell earning first-team all conference. The baseball team won its first-ever class 4 district championship.

The baseball field’s light installation has begun.

The high school’s average ACT score this year was 21.1. There were 13 students earning a score of 26 and higher and six students earning a score of 30 or higher.

Ninety percent of the 2017 graduating class plan to attend college, the highest rate in the past 12 years.

The building and trades house had its final closing June 22.

Cindy Naber was hired as the ACES director and Nita Poppa is the new ACES office manager.

The following personnel were approved for supplemental assignments: George Kegode, high school assistant boys soccer coach; Kody Koster, high school head wrestling coach; and Carson Riedel, reassigned as the high school head baseball coach.

The following personnel items were approved during a special meeting May 31:

Resignations were accepted from Connor Kellerstrass, high school math and head wrestling coach; Ky Hill, high school assistant boys soccer coach; and Monica Woods, head baseball coach.

Approved for hire were Patricia White, high school math; Barrett Hudson, technology support specialist level 1; Josh Lefeber, high school summer school; Megan Sole, high school assistant girls basketball coach; and Chandra DeMott, middle school assistant girls basketball coach.