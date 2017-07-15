The Maryville R-II School Board addressed personnel during a special meeting July 5.

The Maryville School Board did not accept the resignation of Hannah Erspamer, visually impaired teacher, however, they did accept her resignation as high school assistant volleyball coach.

Alex Gallagher was approved for hire as an elementary school paraprofessional.

Andrew Spire Construction, LLC, Maryville, was awarded the $35,853 concrete bid. The concrete will be poured in the northwest corner of the high school yard, across the street from the district’s central office, creating the base for the new district office that will be built during the 2017-18 school year by the Northwest Technical School building trades class.