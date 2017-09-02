The Jefferson C-123 Board of Education set its tax levy during the regular meeting August 23.

After making the $0.366 Proposition C Rollback adjustment, the adjusted levy included $5.4939 under the operating fund and $0.75 in the debt service fund for a total tax levy of $6.2439 per $100 of assessed valuation for the upcoming fiscal year, which is expected to generate $930,077 in revenue.

The district’s total assessed valuation increased from $14,378,343 to $14,895,782.

Superintendent Tim Jermain presented the 2017-18 budget, which was approved by the board.

The yearly audit went well.

It was approved to grant custodian John Barthold a 25¢ raise.

The staff will be going through the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” training this school year.

The school board approved the list of substitute teachers for the upcoming year.

Jermain mentioned there were several things that were not done correctly on the new gymnasium, such as the roof still leaks where it connects to the old building, the air conditioning units are not working properly causing too much humidity in the air, some wiring was incorrect and several other things. He was concerned that the job foreman was not always on site watching and monitoring the progress.

The new gym flooring has been pushed back again. Jermain expressed that he would like it done before junior high sports games begin.

The district estimates having some monies left after the completion of the gym. A few projects were mentioned on which to use the funds including a weight room, restrooms in the old gym, updating the heating system, updating the parking lot or adding a buzz-in system for the school among others. No action was taken.

The board entered a closed session for personnel records. No action was taken.

The next meeting will be at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20.