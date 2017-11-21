The Jefferson C-123 School Board accepted a resignation and conducted the following business during its regular meeting on November 15:

The resignation from Nancy Lewis, Title I coordinator, was accepted.

Wendy Riley gave the school board an overview of the special education program. She told them how many students she worked with and what they were working on. Riley is also the assistant cross country coach and stated the season was successful.

Jennifer Coburn, teacher, informed the board that there will be a team of six students competing in a mock trial competition in Kansas City in January.

High school attendance for the month of October was 98.14 percent and the elementary was 98.84 percent.

Superintendent Tim Jermain gave updates on elementary academics, junior high basketball and cross country programs.

The board approved the purchase of cyber insurance coverage from Missouri United School Insurance Council, St. Louis, the schools property and liability insurance company. The premium is $850 and will prevent cyber attacks and identity fraud among other things.

The school learned that the students earned 136 of 138 points, or 98.6 percent, on the annual performance rating.

Jermain informed the board that there is a movement trying to remove Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven from office.

The new gym is functional. There are a few things to finish such as touch-up paint, doorstops and others. A gym dedication ceremony is slated to be held after the girls basketball game on November 21.

Board members Jared McQueen, Jeff Farnan and Veronica Luke were appointed to the Belcher Scholarship Committee.

The school board will have two positions open for the April election. Interested candidates may file between Tuesday, December 12 and Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

The board approved policy updates as needed.

The next school board meeting will be at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, December 20.