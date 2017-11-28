Robert “Bobby” C. Duff, 69, died Monday, November 27, 2017, at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehab, Savannah.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, December 2 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Maryville or Aseracare Hospice, Savannah.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.