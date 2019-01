Bobbie L. Allenbrand, 93, Maryville, died Thursday, December 27, 2018, at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

Services will be Wednesday, January 2 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Interment will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Maryville R-II Spoofhound Booster Club.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.