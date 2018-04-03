The Northeast Nodaway 5K BlueJay Glow Run has a new town only route and is registering participants for the Saturday, April 14 run/walk. Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for ages 18 and under includes T-shirt and glow sticks. Children age three and under are free. Age 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent.

All proceeds go directly to students throughout the year. Registration before race date at the school. Registration day of is 6:30 to 7 pm in school parking lot. Race starts at 7 pm.