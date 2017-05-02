The Burlington Jct. citywide cleanup will begin with door-to-door pickup at 7 am, Thursday, May 11. The cleanup is for household items, white goods and other trash that isn’t included in the weekly-generated trash category.

If in need of assistance, call 660.725.4514 by Tuesday, May 9. Citizens are asked to call 800.638.8492 prior to May 11 if they have televisions, computers or florescent light bulbs.

No tires, batteries, yard waste, hazardous materials, construction or demo debris will be accepted.