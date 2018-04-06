Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found biofilm and loose dog food in local food establishments throughout the month of March.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on March 1.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed water standing in the bottom of prep table; corrected on site. Observed prep table middle door with torn seal and employee restroom door not self-closing.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on March 5.

Critical: Observed employee wearing gloves retrieving food items from walk-in freezer then returning to cooking station without washing hands and donning new gloves; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed box of single-serve foam cups stored on floor adjacent to dry storage; corrected on site. Observed wet, nested beverage cups stacked on shelf and frost build-up on shelving in walk-in freezer.

Hy-Vee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on March 7.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed food debris between steam table and serving counter.

Hy-Vee Dining, 1217 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on March 7.

Critical: Observed lobby soda dispenser ice chute soiled with biofilm slime; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed food debris in sliding display cooler door tracks, food debris on floor adjacent to griddle, atmospheric vacuum breaker leaking on ware wash machine and floor pitted in war wash area.

Ali’s Bakery, 108 East Sixth Street, low priority

Follow-up inspection on March 8.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed none.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on March 19.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed soda dispensing gun located behind bar soiled with syrup and debris, wet, nested drinking cups stored on shelving, dusty return air vent located above prep table and quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm; all corrected on site.

Planet Sub, 217 West Fourth Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on March 23.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed catering boxes stored on floor in storage area and box of drinking cups stored on floor adjacent to case register; both corrected on site.

Hy-Vee Grocery, 1217 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection March 27.

Critical: Observed half gallon chocolate milk container leaking on milk cooler shelf; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed dried yogurt on shelving in display case, dried egg yolk on shelving of egg cooler, loose mixed frozen vegetables on shelving in frozen food asle, loose green peppers below shelving in vegetable case, reach-in soda cooler adjacent to registers with torn door seal, pet food asle with loose bird and pet food located below shelving, asle five with food debris below shelving, asle seven with candy and debris located below shelving and asle 10 with soda and debris located below shelving.

Saints Ice LLC., 1400 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on March 27.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed none.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on March 28.

Critical: Observed none.

Non-critical: Observed women’s restroom missing “employee must wash hands before returning to work” signage and men’s restroom ventilation grate soiled with dust and debris; both corrected on site. Observed ceiling tiles in disrepair above shelving areas in basement prep area and basement prep table formica countertop corners and edges chipped and in disrepair.