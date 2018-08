Billie Jean Anderson, 74, Graham, died Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Services were held August 13 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Internment was at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to SSM Hospice of Northwest Missouri.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.