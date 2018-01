Beverly Rae Zimmerman, 85, Burlington Jct., died Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Mrs. Zimmerman’s body has been cremated. A private family service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be made to SSM Hospice of Maryville.

