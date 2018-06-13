Beverly “Bev” Ann Schenkel, 71, Maryville, died, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 16 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Memorials can be made to the Children and Family Center of Northwest Missouri.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.