Beverly Hope Mayes, 85, Maryville, died Monday, January 29, 2018.

Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, February 2 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with visitation from 1 to 2 pm. Burial will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

