Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Parker, 87, Savannah, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at LaVerna Village Nursing Home, Savannah.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, July 14 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, with burial following in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.