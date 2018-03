Betty Lou McFarland, 81, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, March 31 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation is from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.