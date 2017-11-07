Betty Lou Loch, 96, Maryville, died Monday, November 1, 2017, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, Maryville.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2001 South Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63131-3597, SSM Hospice, 2016 South Main, Maryville, MO 64468 or charity of donor’s choice.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.