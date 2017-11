Betty Harter Garrett, 83, Barnard, died Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home, Savannah.

Celebration of life was held Wednesday, November 8 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Burial was in Bethany Church Cemetery in rural Barnard.

Arrangements were under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.