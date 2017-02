Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” Cochell, 86, Scottsdale, AZ, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in Scottsdale.

A visitation will be held from noon to 1 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Albany Christian Church. It will be followed by the funeral service at 1 pm. Burial is at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at alzinfo.org is suggested.