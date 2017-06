Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Richards, 58, died Sunday, May 28, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 1 at the United Methodist Church with Reverend Scott Moon officiating.

Donations may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society, PO 185, Maryville, MO 64468 or to the Northwest Foundation with stipulation on the check in the left hand corner that it go to the English Freshmen Comp Essay Award, which Richards supported.