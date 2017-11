Bernard C. “Bernie” Eckstein, 80, Stanberry, died Thursday, November 9, 2017, in St. Joseph.

A gathering and dinner for family and friends was held Monday, November 13 at the American Legion Building, Conception Jct. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hall Cemetery, Stanberry.

Online condolences may be left at robersonpolleychapel.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Polley Chapel.