The Northwest Missouri State University community is invited to remember Morgan McCoy during a bell ringing ceremony at 3 pm, Wednesday, March 14 at the Bell of ’48.

McCoy, a 19-year-old sophomore elementary education major from Liberty, died January 7 as the result of injuries she suffered when she was struck by a car that crashed into a local business.

The Bell of ‘48, located near the front of the Administration Building, is rung in memory of any member of the university community and to announce other events deemed important by Student Senate and the administration.

Northwest reminds the campus community that counseling is always available at Wellness Services from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and by calling 660.562.1348. Individuals needing assistance outside of regular office hours are encouraged to contact University Police at 660.562.1254. Faculty and staff may call the university employee assistance program at 800.964.3577. A county counseling support line is also available to members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.