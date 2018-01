The Northwest Missouri Beebusters will be offering a beginner bee keeper classes from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday, February 3 at the Northwest Technical School. There is a $12 charge.

To sign up for the classes contact Lori Tally at NTS at 660.582.8311 or 660.562.3022. Hours to register in person are 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.