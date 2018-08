The annual Glow for Kids’ Sake Walk will begin at 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 25 in the SSM Health – St. Francis Hospital visitor parking lot. The fundraiser is for Big Brothers Big Sisters and will follow the city’s walking trail.

New this year free will be Kool Kats treats, Fit Republic samples and RL Strength and Conditioning will provide preparation and stretching before the walk. The Army National Guard will set up a blow-up obstacle course.