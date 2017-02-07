Baylee Nicole Hilsabeck, 16, Barnard, died Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, February 8, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Thursday, February 9 at South Nodaway High School, Barnard, with burial in the American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials may be made to Baylee Hilsabeck Memorial, US Bank, 120 South Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.