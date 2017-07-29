Ashley Barber was recently hired as the events coordinator for the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Conference Center.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in business management and marketing and holds a master of business administration degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

Barber currently serves as the assistant director of admission and marketing for Northwest Missouri State University. Prior to Northwest, she worked with Cerner Corporation in Kansas City.

She will manage and oversee all events held at the new facility, including event management, marketing, customer relations, event planning and supervision of part-time employees.

“The city of Maryville is excited to announce the hiring of Ashley Barber as events coordinator for the new facility. Mrs. Barber’s experience and enthusiasm will be a perfect fit for the long-term success of the conference center,” Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said.

Currently, the conference center is under construction and will not open until January 1, 2018. However, Barber will begin her duties Tuesday, August 1 to assist Mozingo Lake Recreation Park with marketing and policy development for the new facility and take reservations for the upcoming season.

Until the construction is finished, she will be located at city hall on the third floor and can be reached at 660.562.8001.

Barber resides in Maryville with her husband, Adam, and their son, Henry.

“I’m excited that this position will allow me to continue to grow my existing marketing and event coordination skills, while giving me the opportunity to build relationships with future clients, community members and guests. The amount of potential the new conference center has to offer is endless and I cannot wait to showcase the new space to Maryville, the surrounding areas and beyond,” Barber said.

Save