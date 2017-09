Barbara Helen Gayler, 95, Maryville, died Sunday, September 3, 2017.

Services were September 7 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, with burial in Miriam Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the George R. Gayler Scholarship Fund at Northwest Missouri State University or Maryville First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.