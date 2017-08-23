Auditors found an error in the April 2017 ballot language, which will cost Independence Township more than $19,000 in tax monies.

The voters approved what they believed to be the renewal of an existing 35¢ per $100 of assessed valuation road and bridge tax. However, the ballot language added a decimal and a dash where there should not have been a decimal and a dash, reducing the tax to 35/1000 of a cent per $100 of assessed evaluation. The ballot also did not include a sunset for the tax.

The April ballot read: Independence Township Special Road and Bridge

Shall Independence Township issue its general obligation .35-cent road levy for the purpose of road and bridge maintenance machinery repair and cost?

According to Nodaway County Commissioner Bob Steins, Independence Township last year had two taxes totaling 55¢ per $100 of assessed value for road and bridge upkeep that are guaranteed in addition to the 35¢ tax.

This year, the township will have the two taxes equaling 55¢ with the addition of the newly-voted in .0035 tax, for a total of 55.0035¢ per $100 of assessed valuation. The township also has a three-year $100,000 bond available for its operating expenses.

Normally, the 35¢ tax would generate more than $19,000, however this year, the .0035¢ tax will only generate $193.

Nodaway County has a half cent sales tax that pays for all the maintenance rock in the county, including Independence Township. The rock has already been purchased and hauled, meaning the ballot error is not going to affect the maintenance rock.

The township will have to make a few budget cuts this year, which could include less grading, fewer repairs or not purchasing extra rock for patching rougher areas.

“They will be alright. They will just have to watch what they are doing this year. They are pretty conservative already,” Steins said.

Independence Township will have to put the levy back on the ballot in April 2018 with the correct language in order for it to change.