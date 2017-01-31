Ray “Bubba” Sorensen has announced a public viewing schedule for those interested in seeing his work as he progresses on the Nodaway County Freedom Rock®.

The rock is located on the northwest corner of Franklin Park on North Main Street, Maryville. Starting Saturday, February 4, Sorensen will answer questions about the rock from 6 to 7 pm each evening through the anticipated completion date of Monday, February 13. A press conference is scheduled for 4 pm, Friday, February 3 and the public is welcome to attend.

The Maryville Pride and Host Lions Clubs, with the Graham, Hopkins and Pickering Lions Clubs, have enclosed the rock with a tent. Heat will be provided for the comfort of the artist and to make sure the paint adheres to the rock.