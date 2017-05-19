Art, Rhythm & Brews, 7 to 11 pm, Friday, May 19, has moved indoors.

The Maryville street party has morphed to a progressive party hop in three different downtown locations with beverages at all three locations.

• The Rose Theater, 120 West Third Street, will host musicians Dave Panico at 7 pm and Northwest Jazz Combo at 9 pm. A&G Restaurant and Lettuce Dream will provide food.

• A Step Ahead Dance Studio, 316 North Main, will host musicians Calvin Arsenia at 7 pm and Hendrix and Craig at 9 pm. Simply Siam and Carson’s Grille will provide food.

• The Pub, 414 North Main, will host bands Under the Big Oak Tree at 8 pm and The Center State at 10 pm.

For more information, contact Joyce Cronin, 660.582.9294, Diane Sudhoff, 660.541.3729, or Mark Hendrix, 913.957.3588.