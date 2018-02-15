Fourth grade student Jarrett Holmes and second grade student Jaclyn Holmes, children of Jared and Holly Holmes, present their business plan for Pedlar Creek Dog Treats to Amy Klaas, owner of Pagliai’s, who gave them advice during the Maryville Public Library youth business fair entrepreneur work night.

Area youth have been challenged to design their own businesses and have been learning different aspects of building a business. The youth will sell their items at the Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair, at the Maryville Public Library, from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 10.