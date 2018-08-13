US News & World Report released the 2018 Best High Schools ranking and Jefferson, Maryville, Northeast Nodaway and South Nodaway received national bronze standings.

These Nodaway County schools are part of 133 Missouri and 3,237 US public high schools to receive the bronze standing.

“We are honored to receive the Bronze level award from US News & World Report,” South Nodaway Superintendent Johnny Silkett said. “We are very proud of our students, staff, administration, board of education and the South Nodaway community because it takes everyone working together to create an atmosphere for learning.”

“It is an honor to be recognized for all of the hard work by our parents, teachers and students,” Jefferson Superintendent Tim Jermain said. “It is encouraging to be recognized for successes, on our journey of continuous improvement.”

“It was exciting to see our school get recognized for the hard work, dedication and sacrifice that our students and staff have been doing,” Northeast Nodaway Superintendent Ken Grove said. “It has been a cumulative effort of students, staff and parents working together. We have a great staff that works hard, a really great group of students who are willing to put in the time and effort to become better. The parents are very supportive and we appreciate the support they give to us and their child.”

“We are proud of the Bronze designation by US News and World Report,” said Maryville Superintendent Becky Albrecht. “There is a tradition of excellence in the district, in all programs and activities, that could not be carried on without outstanding staff, committed students and a supportive community.”

According to usnews.com, the national rankings are determined by a four-step process. The first three steps ensure the schools serve all students well, not just the college-bound students. Student performance on math and reading state proficiency tests and graduation rates are the benchmarks.

The fourth step assessed the degree to which schools prepare students for college-level work.

Only 500 schools nationwide and three in Missouri received gold status. The silver status was awarded to 2,211 schools nationally and 26 in Missouri.

Another ranking by niche.com placed South Nodaway in the 100 best public high schools in Missouri for 2019. The school ranked at 92, STEM high schools at 86, and public high school teachers at 99.