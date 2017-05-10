The second annual Art, Rhythm and Brews (ARB) will be from 7 to 11 pm, Friday, May 19 on the Maryville Downtown Square.

Sponsored by the Maryville Public Arts Committee (MPAC), the festivities include three stages of live music with at least six performers and bands. Attendees will be able to sample food from local eateries, a variety of beers and, new this year, regional wines. Interactive art surprises will be available.

Attendees will be sampling food from A&G Restaurant, Carson’s Bar & Grill, Grill Sergeant BBQ, Lettuce Dream and Simply Siam. Alcoholic samplings will be from Boulevard Brewing, Kansas City; Kraftig Beer, St. Louis; St. Joseph Beverage; Glazers, Kansas City; and more.

ARB is MPAC’s major fundraiser. Proceeds fund art and future events in Maryville. The adult street party celebrates the arts and the installation of new sculptures in the Gallery of Outdoor Art (GOART). The social event gives attendees a chance to view the four new works of art up close.

Tickets are $30. Tickets are available at Maryville Hy-Vee, 1217 South Main Street, from 6 am to 4 pm, Monday-Friday; Maryville City Hall, 415 North Market, from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday-Friday; Home by Sonja, 103 South Main Street, and from any MPAC member. Online, tickets are available for an additional charge at eventbrite.com. Attendees must bring age identification to the event.

For more information, visit MPAC Facebook pages at Maryville Public Arts Committee and Maryville’s Gallery of Outdoor Art or call Kathy at 660.582.1742.

Attendees from out of town may mention Art, Rhythm and Brews at Boulders Inn and Suites, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, for a special $70 daily rate for that weekend. For more information, call Boulders at 660.224.2222.