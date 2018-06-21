The Heart of America Tractor Club is hosting its 13th annual tractor cruise, Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23.

The event will begin on Friday afternoon with registration opening at 3 pm at the Stanberry Community Center. The Gentry County Cattlemen’s Association will grill hamburgers for the evening meal, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Saturday morning, the Maryville Pride Lions will cook breakfast at 6 am, and registration opens at 7 am.

The cruise will leave Stanberry at 8 am. The 61-mile route will go north on Route O to Gentry, where the parade will stop for a water and cookie break. From there, it will travel route YY through Worth County, covering Roads W and Z, coming into Grant City on Highway 46. The Worth County school children will serve a free-will donation lunch, raising money for their school.

After lunch, the caravan will travel south on 169 to Route MM and N, stopping at the East Fork Lodge for another water break.

From there, they will drive south to 136 and west back to Stanberry, hopefully arriving at 5 pm.

The Tractor Club will serve dinner, including fried chicken donated by Pizza Ranch and tenderloins. After supper, there will be an auction including quilts and other items.

Northwest Implement donated a 420-pedal tractor. Those interested can purchase tickets to be entered into a drawing for the tractor. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds go toward Northwest Missouri children’s charities, funding activities including Special Olympics, a camp for autistic children and others.

“I hope we have good weather and a good turnout,” Marty From, cruise organizer, said.