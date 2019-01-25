Nodaway-Holt

The Nodaway-Holt Board of Education members and their years of service are front: Vice President Kenny Shewey, four; Joni Everhart, one; Jane Hanson, five; Nick Madden, two; back: Jim Fuhrman, five; President Mike Rosenbohm, 21; Joe Day, 12; and Board Secretary Beverly Shifflett.

Maryville

The Maryville School District board members and their years of service are front: Frank Grispino, seven; Elaine Wilson, 12; Roger Baker, 14; standing: President Josh McKim, three; Sean Wiedmaier, 11; Vice President Rob Sparks, six; and Jason Haer, 11 years.

Jefferson

The Jefferson C-123 board members and their years of service are front: President Laura Galbraith, 11; Veronica Luke, three; Sherri Redden, three; Vice President Jeff Farnan, 11; back: Dan Collins, one; Jared McQueen, seven; and Travis Angle, five.

North Nodaway

The North Nodaway board members and their years of service are front: Samantha Brown, 11; Cari Cline, one; Vicki Riley, four; back: Tony O’Riley, eight; Jason Thompson, two; President Jerime Bix, six; and Kane Oberhauser, 12.

South Nodaway

The South Nodaway Board of Education members and their years of service are front: Debbie Bennett, six; President Macia Kemper, 10; Vice President Janet Hilsabeck, eight; back: David Klamm, three; Rick Holtman, 11; and Pat Swinford, two. Not pictured is Brian Flora, four.

West Nodaway

The West Nodaway board members and their years of service are front: President Troy Brady, nine; Bernie Farmer, eight; Ron Hagey, four; Jason Hull, seven; back: Secretary Cheryl Adkins; Emma Barnett, one; Sarah Thompson, one; and Vice President Amanda Walker, three.

Northeast Nodaway

The Northeast Nodaway School Board of Education members and their years of service to the board, are front: Sheldon Scadden, four; Kenna Florea, three; Katrina McIntyre, four; Board President Kenny Runde, 23; back: Board Vice President Jeff Redden, eight; Victor West, two and Darrin Adwell, six.