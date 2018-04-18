The New Nodaway Humane Society is seeking donations to save a four-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy, “Caribou’s,” leg.

The puppy, which was born at the shelter, was injured and his left rear leg will need to either be amputated or have a $6,000 surgery before he reaches six months. The puppy is currently staying with a NNHS special-needs foster parent.

To make a donation specify the funds are for “Caring for Caribou.” Donations may be made at NCHS, 829 South Depot Street, Maryville, MO 64468; with Paypal at nodawayhumanesociety.wordpress.com/donate/online-donation/; or GoFundMe at gofundme.com/caring-for-caribou.

For more information, contact the animal shelter at 660.562.3333.